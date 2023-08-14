Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 14 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .254.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 74 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (18 of 118), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 47 games this year (39.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 46.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.260
|AVG
|.248
|.363
|OBP
|.344
|.405
|SLG
|.429
|14
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|40
|30/33
|K/BB
|38/34
|4
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (6-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.