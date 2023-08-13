Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the mound, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is batting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 69.9% of his 93 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (5.4%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Dubon has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.3% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 47 times this year (50.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 50
.241 AVG .277
.269 OBP .315
.310 SLG .406
8 XBH 17
1 HR 4
7 RBI 21
19/7 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Angels will send Silseth (3-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.