Bookmakers have set player props for Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and others when the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Jose Urquidy Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Urquidy Stats

Jose Urquidy (2-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his eighth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

In seven starts, Urquidy has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.

He has made seven appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Urquidy Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Aug. 6 3.1 3 5 5 1 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 5.1 3 2 2 3 1 at Rays Apr. 24 2.2 7 6 6 3 2 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 18 4.1 7 4 4 4 2 at Pirates Apr. 12 6.0 2 0 0 2 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 126 hits with 28 doubles, 22 home runs, 58 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a .297/.379/.519 slash line so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 5 5 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 113 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .252/.352/.416 slash line so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 132 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs, 74 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .305/.407/.661 so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Giants Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has put up 102 hits with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He's slashing .249/.307/.444 on the season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Astros Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 vs. Giants Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

