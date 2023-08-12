Alex Bregman and Shohei Ohtani will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 152 total home runs.

Houston's .417 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Houston has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (568 total runs).

The Astros rank 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

The Astros have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending J.P. France (8-3) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.

France is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the season.

France will look to pick up his 14th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 16 outings this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles W 8-2 Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Hunter Brown Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home Justin Verlander Bryce Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.