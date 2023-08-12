How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Alex Bregman and Shohei Ohtani will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 152 total home runs.
- Houston's .417 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.
- Houston has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (568 total runs).
- The Astros rank 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Astros have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros are sending J.P. France (8-3) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- France is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the season.
- France will look to pick up his 14th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 16 outings this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-7
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-6
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jack Flaherty
|8/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dean Kremer
|8/11/2023
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Reid Detmers
|8/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Tyler Anderson
|8/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chase Silseth
|8/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Braxton Garrett
|8/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Johnny Cueto
|8/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Bryce Miller
