Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez, with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .279 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 38 walks.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 51 of 70 games this year (72.9%), including multiple hits 15 times (21.4%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (27.1%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (45.7%), with two or more RBI in 19 of them (27.1%).
- He has scored in 41 of 70 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.287
|AVG
|.270
|.386
|OBP
|.386
|.519
|SLG
|.648
|16
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|36
|35/18
|K/BB
|31/20
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels are sending Detmers (2-8) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 4.78 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty threw four innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
