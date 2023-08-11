Player props are available for Marcus Semien and LaMonte Wade Jr, among others, when the Texas Rangers visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gray Stats

The Rangers will send Jon Gray (7-5) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Gray has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Aug. 5 5.1 6 5 3 6 2 at Astros Jul. 24 5.0 7 6 6 6 3 vs. Rays Jul. 19 4.1 8 0 0 4 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 6.0 5 4 4 4 3 at Red Sox Jul. 5 6.0 9 4 3 2 3

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 132 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .278/.350/.462 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 111 hits with 24 doubles, 29 home runs, 49 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.341/.524 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Wade Stats

Wade has put up 85 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.396/.424 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 7 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Aug. 6 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Athletics Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Flores Stats

Wilmer Flores has 18 doubles, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI (81 total hits).

He has a slash line of .307/.365/.545 on the season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 8 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 at Angels Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Athletics Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

