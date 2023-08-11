Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Jose Altuve and his .511 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (115 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels and Reid Detmers on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .305.
- Altuve is batting .476 with two homers during his last outings and is on a 12-game hitting streak.
- Altuve has had a hit in 31 of 45 games this season (68.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (31.1%).
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has driven in a run in 15 games this season (33.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.253
|AVG
|.343
|.380
|OBP
|.409
|.440
|SLG
|.606
|7
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|14
|17/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|4
|SB
|7
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Detmers (2-8 with a 4.78 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.78, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
