On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .246.

In 64.4% of his 104 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (9.6%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this season (26.9%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year (42 of 104), with two or more runs 10 times (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .236 AVG .256 .312 OBP .302 .372 SLG .372 16 XBH 14 5 HR 5 22 RBI 19 37/17 K/BB 62/11 8 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings