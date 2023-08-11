Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Jacob Meyers (.515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .231.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 43 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.0%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has had at least one RBI in 22.5% of his games this year (18 of 80), with more than one RBI seven times (8.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.195
|AVG
|.263
|.288
|OBP
|.325
|.325
|SLG
|.460
|8
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|21
|41/15
|K/BB
|35/10
|2
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Detmers (2-8 with a 4.78 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.78 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
