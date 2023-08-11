Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and others are available in the Houston Astros-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Minute Maid Park on Friday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (6-6) will take the mound for the Astros, his 18th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 17 starts this season.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Aug. 5 7.0 7 2 2 4 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 5.1 5 1 1 5 1 at Yankees Jul. 25 6.0 2 0 0 6 4 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 8.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 5.0 2 3 3 6 6

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Verlander's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 28 doubles, 21 home runs, 57 walks and 84 RBI (123 total hits). He's also swiped 24 bases.

He's slashed .296/.378/.514 so far this season.

Tucker has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 5 5 1 at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 111 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .251/.348/.415 on the season.

Bregman takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 19 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs, 74 walks and 83 RBI (130 total hits). He's also swiped 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .306/.410/.666 on the season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Giants Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Mariners Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 28 doubles, 17 home runs, 32 walks and 51 RBI (101 total hits).

He has a .249/.307/.444 slash line on the year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 vs. Giants Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Hunter Renfroe or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.