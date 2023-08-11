The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 64 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.

In 62.6% of his games this season (72 of 115), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (25.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 18 games this season (15.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Bregman has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this year (45 of 115), with two or more RBI 18 times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 54 of 115 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .254 AVG .248 .353 OBP .344 .400 SLG .429 13 XBH 22 8 HR 10 32 RBI 40 30/30 K/BB 38/34 4 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings