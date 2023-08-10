MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Thursday, August 10
The Houston Astros versus the Baltimore Orioles is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) face the Atlanta Braves (72-40)
The Braves will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.266 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.341 AVG, 26 HR, 69 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ATL Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-208
|+173
|10
The Baltimore Orioles (70-44) take on the Houston Astros (66-49)
The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 15 HR, 55 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.296 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|HOU Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-102
|9.5
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Detroit Tigers (51-63) take on the Minnesota Twins (60-56)
The Twins will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 17 HR, 61 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.227 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIN Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-154
|+130
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (55-60) face the Toronto Blue Jays (65-51)
The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.282 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TOR Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+115
|9.5
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Tampa Bay Rays (69-47) host the St. Louis Cardinals (50-65)
The Cardinals will hit the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.277 AVG, 16 HR, 55 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 81 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TB Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-178
|+151
|9.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (63-52) host the Washington Nationals (50-65)
The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 67 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|PHI Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-251
|+207
|9
The Boston Red Sox (59-55) face the Kansas City Royals (37-79)
The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.260 AVG, 26 HR, 79 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.269 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|BOS Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-249
|+203
|10.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46) face the Colorado Rockies (45-69)
The Rockies will take to the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.347 AVG, 23 HR, 81 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.254 AVG, 19 HR, 59 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAD Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-348
|+273
|8.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.