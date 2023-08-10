On Thursday, August 10 at 12:35 PM ET, the Houston Astros (66-49) visit the Baltimore Orioles (70-44) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Hunter Brown will get the nod for the Astros, while Dean Kremer will take the mound for the Orioles.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Orioles have -105 odds to upset. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (8-7, 4.14 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (10-4, 4.61 ERA)

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 45, or 60%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have a 45-30 record (winning 60% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Astros have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (55.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious 30 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

