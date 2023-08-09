Currently the New Orleans Saints have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

The Saints and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Defensively, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by allowing just 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

Last year the Saints were 4-5 at home and 3-5 away.

As the underdog, New Orleans had just two wins (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.

In the NFC South the Saints won just two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (207.2 per game).

Jamaal Williams rushed for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.

In 17 games a season ago, Taysom Hill had nine catches for 77 yards (4.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (61.3 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Demario Davis helped set the tone with one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +15000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +20000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +6000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +15000 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

