On Wednesday, Jeremy Pena (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .249.

Pena has gotten a hit in 66 of 102 games this season (64.7%), including 27 multi-hit games (26.5%).

Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (9.8%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (26.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (9.8%).

He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .236 AVG .261 .312 OBP .305 .372 SLG .382 16 XBH 14 5 HR 5 22 RBI 18 37/17 K/BB 58/10 8 SB 2

