Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .275.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 72 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.8% of them.

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (18.1%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this year (23 of 72), with more than one RBI 15 times (20.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .313 AVG .242 .398 OBP .342 .617 SLG .439 18 XBH 11 8 HR 7 27 RBI 20 36/14 K/BB 44/17 7 SB 5

