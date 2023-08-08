The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .724 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 14 doubles, 14 home runs and six walks while hitting .276.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 69 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.2% of them.

He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 69), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this season (36.2%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .303 AVG .252 .322 OBP .269 .624 SLG .423 15 XBH 13 10 HR 4 21 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings