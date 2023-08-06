The Chicago Sky (11-15) will lean on Kahleah Copper (eighth in WNBA, 19.1 points per game) to help them beat Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in league, 21.4) and the Dallas Wings (15-12) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at College Park Center, at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSWX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Sky matchup.

Wings vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSWX

ESPN3 and BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Wings have compiled a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sky have put together a 13-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Dallas has been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Chicago is 5-0 ATS this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 12 out of the Wings' 26 games have hit the over.

A total of 12 Sky games this season have hit the over.

