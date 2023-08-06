The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .282.

Altuve enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.3% of them.

In 19.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with more than one RBI five times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 61.0% of his games this year (25 of 41), he has scored, and in seven of those games (17.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .253 AVG .309 .380 OBP .378 .440 SLG .568 7 XBH 11 3 HR 5 11 RBI 10 17/15 K/BB 16/9 4 SB 5

Yankees Pitching Rankings