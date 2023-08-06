Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .282.
- Altuve enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.3% of them.
- In 19.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with more than one RBI five times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 61.0% of his games this year (25 of 41), he has scored, and in seven of those games (17.1%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.253
|AVG
|.309
|.380
|OBP
|.378
|.440
|SLG
|.568
|7
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|10
|17/15
|K/BB
|16/9
|4
|SB
|5
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.29, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
