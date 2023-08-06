The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez take the field at Yankee Stadium against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 142 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 332 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 15th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 529.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Houston strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Houston has pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Jose Urquidy (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, April 30, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Urquidy has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees W 7-3 Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away J.P. France Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Hunter Brown Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home Justin Verlander Tyler Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.