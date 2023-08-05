Masataka Yoshida leads the Boston Red Sox (57-52) into a matchup against Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays (61-50) at Fenway Park, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Yoshida is at .305, the seventh-best average in the league, and Merrifield ranks ninth at .300.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (8-6) to the mound, while Jose Berrios (8-7) will take the ball for the Blue Jays.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.79 ERA) vs Berrios - TOR (8-7, 3.31 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (8-6) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.79 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .249 in 18 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 18 starts this season.

Bello has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Brayan Bello vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays rank fifth in MLB with a .259 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 11th in the league (.418) and 131 home runs.

The Blue Jays have gone 6-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

Berrios (8-7) takes the mound first for the Blue Jays in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 130 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

In 22 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.31, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.

Berrios heads into this outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Berrios will look to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 26th in WHIP (1.197), and 35th in K/9 (8.5).

José Berríos vs. Red Sox

He will face a Red Sox offense that ranks ninth in the league with 538 total runs scored while batting .263 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .433 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 123 home runs (19th in the league).

In 11 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Red Sox this season, Berrios has a 7.15 ERA and a 1.588 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .333.

