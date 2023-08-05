The San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman and others in this matchup.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Snell Stats

The Padres' Blake Snell (8-8) will make his 23rd start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Snell has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.57), 44th in WHIP (1.286), and third in K/9 (11.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jul. 30 5.0 4 1 0 9 4 vs. Pirates Jul. 25 6.0 2 1 1 4 5 at Blue Jays Jul. 20 5.0 5 1 1 4 7 at Phillies Jul. 15 5.0 3 0 0 7 3 vs. Mets Jul. 8 6.0 1 0 0 11 3

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has collected 105 hits with 25 doubles, 24 home runs and 99 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .276/.424/.532 slash line on the year.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .389 with a double, five home runs, six walks and 11 RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Aug. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Rockies Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Rockies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 147 hits with 40 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashing .340/.417/.595 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 3-for-5 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 4-for-5 2 0 1 5 1 vs. Reds Jul. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has put up 114 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.387/.575 on the year.

Betts has picked up a hit in 11 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

