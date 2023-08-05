Giancarlo Stanton rides a three-game homer streak into the New York Yankees' (57-53) game versus the Houston Astros (63-48) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Yankee Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (6-5) for the Astros and Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) for the Yankees.

Astros vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023

1:05 PM ET

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (6-5, 3.15 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (5-2, 5.16 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (6-5) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday with the New York Mets, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits against the Washington Nationals.

The 40-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 3.15 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .219.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Justin Verlander vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .230 this season, 28th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .404 (17th in the league) with 153 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Yankees to go 5-for-40 with two doubles and an RBI in 12 innings this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.

The Yankees will send Cortes (5-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Wednesday, May 31 against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing batters have a .253 batting average against him.

Cortes has registered three quality starts this season.

Cortes is trying to pick up his 10th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances in 2023.

