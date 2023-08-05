On Saturday, August 5, Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (63-48) visit Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (57-53) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Yankees have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (6-5, 3.15 ERA) vs Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (5-2, 5.16 ERA)

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 44 out of the 73 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 35-19 (winning 64.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Astros went 6-2 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won eight of 19 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +100 - 2nd

