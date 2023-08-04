A pair of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (third, 21.8 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (ninth, 18.8) -- square off when the Dallas Wings (15-11) host the Chicago Sky (10-15) on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Wings vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Sky

Dallas averages only 3.2 more points per game (85.8) than Chicago gives up (82.6).

Dallas is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Chicago allows to opponents.

In games the Wings shoot higher than 45.2% from the field, they are 7-2 overall.

Dallas shoots 30.1% from deep, 3.0% lower than the 33.1% Chicago allows to opponents.

The Wings have a 6-4 record when the team makes more than 33.1% of their three-point shots.

Dallas averages 40 rebounds per game, outrebounding Chicago by 6.5 boards per contest.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings have been putting up 88.2 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 85.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.

Dallas has been more stingy on the defensive side of the ball as of late, giving up 80.1 points per game during its past 10 contests compared to the 81.9 points per game its opponents are averaging over the 2023 season.

The Wings' 6.1 made three-pointers per-game average during their last 10 games are less than the 6.7 they average on the season, but those 10 games have seen a higher percentage of three-point shots made, 32.3% compared to their season-long percentage of 30.1% from beyond the arc.

