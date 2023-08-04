Friday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) and the Detroit Tigers (48-60) clashing at Comerica Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 4.

The probable pitchers are Zack Littell (1-2) for the Rays and Reese Olson (1-4) for the Tigers.

Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 88 times this season and won 58, or 65.9%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 42-15 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 60% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 573.

The Rays' 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been victorious in 34, or 39.5%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 24 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (424 total, 3.9 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 29 @ Astros L 17-4 Taj Bradley vs Hunter Brown July 30 @ Astros W 8-2 Zack Littell vs Brandon Bielak July 31 @ Yankees W 5-1 Tyler Glasnow vs Jhony Brito August 1 @ Yankees W 5-2 Zach Eflin vs Carlos Rodón August 2 @ Yankees L 7-2 Shane McClanahan vs Gerrit Cole August 4 @ Tigers - Zack Littell vs Reese Olson August 5 @ Tigers - Aaron Civale vs Tarik Skubal August 6 @ Tigers - Tyler Glasnow vs Tarik Skubal August 8 Cardinals - Zach Eflin vs Miles Mikolas August 9 Cardinals - Shane McClanahan vs Dakota Hudson August 10 Cardinals - Zack Littell vs Matthew Liberatore

Tigers Schedule