Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Tucker -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.513) and total hits (118) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 108 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.7% of them.
- He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven in a run in 45 games this year (41.7%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this year (40.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.267
|AVG
|.332
|.353
|OBP
|.400
|.431
|SLG
|.593
|20
|XBH
|26
|6
|HR
|13
|29
|RBI
|46
|27/27
|K/BB
|32/24
|11
|SB
|9
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino (2-5 with a 7.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.49 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .329 to opposing hitters.
