Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jose Altuve (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, five walks and three RBI) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .277 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Altuve is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Altuve has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.8% of his games this season, Altuve has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (59.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.253
|AVG
|.301
|.380
|OBP
|.370
|.440
|SLG
|.534
|7
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|17/15
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 7.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.49 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .329 to opposing hitters.
