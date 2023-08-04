On Friday, Jose Altuve (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, five walks and three RBI) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .277 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Altuve is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Altuve has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.8% of his games this season, Altuve has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (59.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .253 AVG .301 .380 OBP .370 .440 SLG .534 7 XBH 9 3 HR 4 11 RBI 9 17/15 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings