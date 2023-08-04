Friday's game that pits the New York Yankees (57-52) versus the Houston Astros (62-48) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 4.

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (7-7) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (2-5).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-2.
  • Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
  • The Astros have won 43, or 59.7%, of the 72 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Houston has entered 38 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 26-12 in those contests.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.
  • Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 521 total runs scored this season.
  • The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 30 Rays L 8-2 Brandon Bielak vs Zack Littell
July 31 Guardians W 7-3 J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard
August 1 Guardians W 2-0 Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams
August 2 Guardians W 3-2 Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee
August 3 @ Yankees L 4-3 Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt
August 4 @ Yankees - Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
August 5 @ Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
August 6 @ Yankees - Framber Valdez vs Carlos Rodón
August 8 @ Orioles - Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez
August 9 @ Orioles - Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty
August 10 @ Orioles - Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer

