Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .232.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 40 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (21.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (8.0%).
- He has scored in 28 games this season (37.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.195
|AVG
|.271
|.288
|OBP
|.341
|.325
|SLG
|.441
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|14
|41/15
|K/BB
|30/10
|2
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (132 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (7-6) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.
