Thursday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (56-52) squaring off against the Houston Astros (62-47) at 7:15 PM ET (on August 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Yankees will call on Clarke Schmidt (7-6) versus the Astros and Cristian Javier (7-2).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Astros have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those games.

Houston has a mark of 16-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.8 runs per game (518 total), Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Astros have the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

