Astros vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 3
Thursday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (56-52) squaring off against the Houston Astros (62-47) at 7:15 PM ET (on August 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Yankees will call on Clarke Schmidt (7-6) versus the Astros and Cristian Javier (7-2).
Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Astros have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.
- The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those games.
- Houston has a mark of 16-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.8 runs per game (518 total), Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Astros have the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Hunter Brown vs Taj Bradley
|July 30
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Brandon Bielak vs Zack Littell
|July 31
|Guardians
|W 7-3
|J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 1
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams
|August 2
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee
|August 3
|@ Yankees
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 4
|@ Yankees
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|August 5
|@ Yankees
|-
|J.P. France vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|August 6
|@ Yankees
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Carlos Rodón
|August 8
|@ Orioles
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty
