Clarke Schmidt and Cristian Javier will start for their respective teams when the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros square off on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 138 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 325 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 13th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Houston has scored 518 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.76 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.268 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier (7-2) will take the mound for the Astros, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Javier will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Rays W 17-4 Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians W 7-3 Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away J.P. France Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.