Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Guardians.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez is hitting .282 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Alvarez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers during his last games.
  • Alvarez has had a hit in 45 of 62 games this season (72.6%), including multiple hits 13 times (21%).
  • Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (27.4%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 48.4% of his games this year (30 of 62), with two or more RBI 18 times (29%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored at least once 37 times this year (59.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 27
.280 AVG .284
.383 OBP .404
.512 SLG .705
15 XBH 16
7 HR 12
26 RBI 33
35/18 K/BB 23/16
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
  • Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.