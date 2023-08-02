Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Guardians.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .282 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
- Alvarez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers during his last games.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 45 of 62 games this season (72.6%), including multiple hits 13 times (21%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (27.4%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 48.4% of his games this year (30 of 62), with two or more RBI 18 times (29%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (59.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.280
|AVG
|.284
|.383
|OBP
|.404
|.512
|SLG
|.705
|15
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|12
|26
|RBI
|33
|35/18
|K/BB
|23/16
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
