Astros vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (61-47) and Cleveland Guardians (53-55) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on August 2.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-2) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (7-2) will answer the bell for the Guardians.
Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Astros have won 42, or 59.2%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Houston has entered 29 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 20-9 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 515 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Cristian Javier vs Shane McClanahan
|July 29
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Hunter Brown vs Taj Bradley
|July 30
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Brandon Bielak vs Zack Littell
|July 31
|Guardians
|W 7-3
|J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 1
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams
|August 2
|Guardians
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Tanner Bibee
|August 3
|@ Yankees
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 4
|@ Yankees
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|August 5
|@ Yankees
|-
|J.P. France vs Domingo Germán
|August 6
|@ Yankees
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Carlos Rodón
|August 8
|@ Orioles
|-
|TBA vs Grayson Rodriguez
