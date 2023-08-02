The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .249 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 68 of 107 games this year (63.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (24.3%).

In 16.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (40.2%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those games (15.9%).

In 52 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 52 .246 AVG .252 .342 OBP .346 .394 SLG .452 13 XBH 21 8 HR 10 32 RBI 37 30/28 K/BB 28/30 4 SB 0

