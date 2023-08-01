Framber Valdez is set to start for the Houston Astros on Tuesday against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth in MLB action with 136 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston's .416 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros rank 16th in MLB with a .250 batting average.

Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (513 total).

The Astros are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-best mark in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.278).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez (8-7) takes the mound for the Astros in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Valdez has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Valdez will try to record his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.3 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Rangers L 13-5 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays W 17-4 Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians W 7-3 Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians - Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians - Home Cristian Javier Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away J.P. France Domingo Germán 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón

