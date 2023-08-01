Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .252 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
- Bregman has had a hit in 68 of 106 games this season (64.2%), including multiple hits 26 times (24.5%).
- He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (40.6%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (16.0%).
- He has scored in 49.1% of his games this season (52 of 106), with two or more runs 11 times (10.4%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.251
|AVG
|.252
|.348
|OBP
|.346
|.402
|SLG
|.452
|13
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|37
|29/28
|K/BB
|28/30
|4
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 109 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw four scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
