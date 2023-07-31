Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .285.
- In 42 of 66 games this year (63.6%) McCormick has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).
- In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 5.0% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.3% of his games this year, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 27 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.312
|AVG
|.261
|.392
|OBP
|.353
|.578
|SLG
|.479
|16
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|20
|32/12
|K/BB
|38/14
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.0 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.0 per game).
- Syndergaard (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 7.16 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, June 7 when the right-hander tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.16, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
