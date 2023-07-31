The Houston Astros (59-47) and Cleveland Guardians (53-53) clash on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The probable starters are J.P. France (6-3) for the Astros and Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for the Guardians.

Astros vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (6-3, 2.87 ERA) vs Syndergaard - CLE (1-4, 7.16 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will send France (6-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, a 2.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.217 in 14 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

France will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

J.P. France vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 441 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .252 for the campaign with 82 home runs, 30th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Guardians one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-23 with a double and three RBI in 6 2/3 innings.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard (1-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, June 7, when he tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 7.16 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .313 to his opponents.

Syndergaard has registered three quality starts this season.

Syndergaard has put up seven starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

