Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against J.P. France, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth in MLB action with 135 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .416.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

Houston has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (506 total runs).

The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

France gets the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.

France is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

France will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home J.P. France Yerry Rodriguez 7/26/2023 Rangers L 13-5 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays W 17-4 Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians - Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians - Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians - Home Cristian Javier Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Bielak Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away J.P. France Domingo Germán

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.