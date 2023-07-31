How to Watch the Astros vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against J.P. France, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are ninth in MLB action with 135 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Houston ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .416.
- The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).
- Houston has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (506 total runs).
- The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- France gets the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
- France is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- France will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Yerry Rodriguez
|7/26/2023
|Rangers
|L 13-5
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|7/28/2023
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shane McClanahan
|7/29/2023
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Taj Bradley
|7/30/2023
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Zack Littell
|7/31/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Gavin Williams
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Domingo Germán
