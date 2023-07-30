Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) against the Rays.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rays Starter: Zack Littell
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick is batting .286 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.
  • McCormick has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 65 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.2% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • McCormick has driven home a run in 22 games this season (33.8%), including more than one RBI in 21.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • In 41.5% of his games this season (27 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 33
.314 AVG .261
.397 OBP .353
.590 SLG .479
16 XBH 11
6 HR 7
24 RBI 20
31/12 K/BB 38/14
6 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rays are sending Littell (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering one hit.
  • In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.11 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.
