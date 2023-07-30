On Sunday, Alex Bregman (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park

Zack Littell

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 81st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Bregman has had a hit in 67 of 104 games this year (64.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (25.0%).

In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (17.3%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Bregman has driven home a run in 42 games this year (40.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 51 games this year (49.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .255 AVG .252 .348 OBP .346 .411 SLG .452 13 XBH 21 8 HR 10 31 RBI 37 28/26 K/BB 28/30 4 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings