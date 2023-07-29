The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .241 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Pena has gotten a hit in 60 of 92 games this year (65.2%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.9%).

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Pena has an RBI in 25 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year (37 of 92), with two or more runs nine times (9.8%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .229 AVG .253 .299 OBP .290 .369 SLG .385 14 XBH 14 5 HR 5 18 RBI 17 33/13 K/BB 53/7 8 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings