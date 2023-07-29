Saturday's game that pits the Houston Astros (58-46) versus the Tampa Bay Rays (63-43) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (6-7) versus the Rays and Taj Bradley (5-6).

Astros vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Astros vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Astros have won 39 out of the 67 games, or 58.2%, in which they've been favored.

Houston is 35-21 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 487 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

