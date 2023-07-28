The Generali Open is nearing the end in Kitzbühel, Austria, as Pedro Cachin readies for a quarterfinal against Laslo Djere. Cachin currently is +500 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel.

Cachin at the 2023 Generali Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 5

July 28 - August 5 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Cachin's Next Match

After beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 6-3, Cachin will face Djere in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 3 at 7:40 AM ET.

Cachin Stats

In the Round of 16, Cachin was victorious 7-5, 6-3 against Ramos-Vinolas on Wednesday.

Through 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, Cachin has won once, and his overall record is 19-24.

On clay over the past 12 months, Cachin has gone 13-11 and has won one title.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Cachin has played 43 matches and 26.2 games per match.

On clay, Cachin has played 24 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 25.0 games per match while winning 52.5% of games.

Over the past year, Cachin has won 75.2% of his service games, and he has won 22.1% of his return games.

Cachin has claimed 76.3% of his service games on clay over the past year and 27.4% of his return games.

