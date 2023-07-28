Hailey Baptiste 2023 Citi Open Odds
Play progresses at the Citi Open, with Hailey Baptiste in the round of 32 against Karolina Pliskova. Baptiste's odds are +8000 to win this tournament at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Citi Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Baptiste at the 2023 Citi Open
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Baptiste's Next Match
Baptiste will be in the Citi Open round of 32 after beating Peyton Stearns 7-6, 6-2, and now matches up against Pliskova on Tuesday, August 1 at 12:00 PM ET.
Want to bet on Baptiste? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Baptiste Stats
- Baptiste beat No. 59-ranked Stearns 7-6, 6-2 on Sunday to make the .
- The 21-year-old Baptiste is 3-8 over the past 12 months and is still seeking her first tournament victory.
- Baptiste is 0-6 on hard courts over the past year.
- Baptiste, over the past year, has played 11 matches across all court surfaces, and 18.5 games per match.
- On hard courts, Baptiste has played six matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 18.5 games per match while winning 32.4% of games.
- Baptiste, over the past year, has won 58.2% of her service games and 19.6% of her return games.
- Baptiste has been victorious in 51.3% of her service games on hard courts and 20.5% of her return games over the past year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.