The Tampa Bay Rays (62-43) and the Houston Astros (58-45) will match up in the series opener on Friday, July 28 at Minute Maid Park, with Shane McClanahan pitching for the Rays and Cristian Javier toeing the rubber for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rays (-115). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.32 ERA)

Astros vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 86 times this season and won 56, or 65.1%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 56-30 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (65.1% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 2-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have won in 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Astros have a mark of 13-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+310)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +105 - 2nd

