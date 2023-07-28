Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 129 home runs.

Houston is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

The Astros have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Houston has scored 484 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Houston strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.274 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (7-2) will take the mound for the Astros, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on one hit in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers W 10-9 Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/25/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home J.P. France Yerry Rodriguez 7/26/2023 Rangers L 13-5 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays - Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Bielak Tyler Glasnow 7/31/2023 Guardians - Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians - Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians - Home Cristian Javier Tanner Bibee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.