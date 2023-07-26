Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .265.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 72.3% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.7% of them.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.0%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has driven home a run in 23 games this season (27.7%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games.
- In 54.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|46
|.248
|AVG
|.277
|.260
|OBP
|.310
|.324
|SLG
|.414
|8
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|20
|18/3
|K/BB
|30/7
|1
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (6-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.
