Kyle Tucker will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (58-44) on Wednesday, July 26, when they clash with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (59-43) at Minute Maid Park at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rangers (+150). The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (8-6, 2.94 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (6-6, 4.58 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 39 out of the 66 games, or 59.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 19-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (70.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rangers have been victorious in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West +100 - 2nd

